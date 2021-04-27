Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The late Joseph (Joe) Galvin

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Galvin, Newpark Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. April 25, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Joseph (Joe), beloved partner of Maura and much loved father of David and Debbie, sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Carmel (O'Brien) and Margaret (Dawson), daughter-in-law Diane, son-in-law John, grandchildren Luke, Jody, Lucy, Joshua, Nathan and Jayden, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Joe (max 25 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30 on Wednesday, April 28, at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/. Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late John Butler

The death has occurred of John Butler, John, late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully on April 25, in the loving care of the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved husband of Una and loving father to Caroline, Martina, and John. Predeceased by his first wife Mary and his sister Kathleen; John will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sister, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends.

Due to government/HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place in the coming days. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society by clicking the following link: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate. John’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Wednesday, April 28, from noon by clicking the following link https://www.marleygrangeparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

The late Anne Kennington (née Tyler)

The death has occurred of Anne Kennington (née Tyler), Ballygown, Piltown, Kilkenny. Formerly Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny. She passed away relaxed and peaceful surrounded by the love and comfort of her family and in the tender care of Waterford oncology team. The energy and prayers received from her vast circle of friends throughout her journey are hugely appreciated.

Forever cherished and deeply missed by her husband Jim. She will always be loved by her children Michelle, Joanne, Heather, Siobhan and Conor, her sisters Marie, Patricia and Tina, brothers Kevin, Tom, Jack, Benny, Anthony, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Departing at 1.30pm from her residence in Ballygown on Tuesday (Apr 27th) via Gorthrush, to St. Paul's Church, Piltown, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial in adjoining graveyard. Funeral will be live streamed on: https://www.irishlivestream.com/27042021ak

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Solas Centre. House and funeral private, please. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral and burial will take place for immediate family only. Thank you for your co operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Murphy (née Cody)

The death has occurred of Margaret 'Peggy' Murphy (nee Cody) Murphy's Motors, Robinstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny. She passed away very peacefully at her home surrounded by her devoted children on Monday 26th April 2021. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Anna. She will be greatly missed by her loving family Bernadette, Dick, Ann Marie, Dan, Michael and Margaret, her daughters-in-law Frances, Pauline and Kerry, sons-in-law Dermot, Ian-James, and James, her adored grandchildren, sister Breda, brothers Dick, Martin, Watt, Fr Dan, Michael, Fr Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, Margaret will repose privately at her residence. Funeral to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27, for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Mass will be restricted to family only max 25 people and can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie. Peggy's cortége will leave her residence at 1.40pm en route to Glenmore via Robinstown giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects. The family request no flowers, donations to The Irish Cancer Society. As a mark of respect Murphy's Motors, Glenmore and Cilliin Hill, Kilkenny will be closed from 1pm on Tuesday, April 27.