Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, April 30, 2021

The late Canice 'Ken' Doheny

The death has occurred of Canice 'Ken' Doheny, Ballinalacken, Ballinakill, Laois / Kilkenny. April 28. Following an accident. Ken will be greatly missed by his loving brothers Michael and Séan, sisters Mary and Nora, sisters-in-law Patricia and Jacqueline. Also, his adoring and adored nieces and nephew Suzi, Noeleen, Jennie, Zoe, John and Shonagh, along with his much loved grandnieces and grandnephew Amelia, Liadh, Sloane, Lucy and Rian. Also, his extended family, many relations, great neighbours and friends from both Lisnagry, Limerick and Castlecomer GC.

Ken's Removal will take place from his residence, via The Academy Cross, to Ballyouskill, on Saturday, May 1 at 10.30am with arrival at the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (max. 25 in church). The Mass will be streamed on: https://youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

If people would like to acknowledge the funeral cortège, they may do so. Please observe social distancing at all times. Thank you for your understanding. In accordance with the current recommendations, Ken's funeral will take place privately. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Red Cross India Covid Appeal https://www.redcross.ie/donate/