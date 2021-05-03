Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 3, 2021

The late Johanna Tiernan

The death has occurred of Johanna Tiernan, New Aglish, Carrigeen, Carrigeen, Kilkenny / Kill, Waterford. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our beloved mother Johanna Tiernan of New Aglish, Carrigeen, and formerly of Kill, Co Waterford who passed away, peacefully, in University Hospital Waterford, aged 89.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick Tiernan, she will be dearly missed by her family, son James Tiernan, daughter Lisa Lowe, grandchildren Finn and Erin Lowe, Cathy Hayes, sister Pat McCann as well as all her much loved extended family members including nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws and cousins. Johanna's Funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin on Saturday, May 8, followed by her burial, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Patrick Tiernan, in the adjoining cemetery. Johanna’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed at 11am on Saturday. Please following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral service and burial will be limited to 25 people and private to the immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Sean Lanigan

The death has occurred of Sean Lanigan, Johns Quay, Kilkenny, April 30, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Sean (formerly of Smithwick's Brewery), predeceased by his mother Nellie and twin sister Maura Galvin, sadly missed by his brother-in-law Pakie, nieces Mary and Claire, nephews Pat, Michael and Mark, grand nephews and nieces, great grand nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Sean (max 25 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Sunday (2nd May) at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Austin McCarthy

The death has occurred of Austin McCarthy, Barrow House, Kelvin Court, Athy Road, Carlow / Johnstown, Kilkenny. Formerly of Monacurragh, Carlow and Johnstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, following a short illness, pre-deceased by his parents Patrick Bernard and Sheila and siblings Anne, Helen and Paul. Sadly missed by his family Fr Brian, Kieran, Nora, Sheila, Colette, nephews, nieces, fellow residents and staff at Kelvin Court.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday, May 3 at 11am in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin (max. 25 people in church) followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time. The family would also like to thank the staff at Kelvin Court for their exceptional care of Austin.

The late Philomena Hickey (née Coady)

The death has occurred of Philomena Hickey (née Coady), Loughinny, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Philomena died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by her loving family following a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her parents Catherine and Patrick and her brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her partner Tony, daughters Helena and Carol, sons-in-law James O'Connor and James Quinlan, grandchildren Cian, Jamesie, Kara, Ellie-Mai, sisters Mary, Annie, Peggy, Teresa and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm with strict adherence to Government guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30 (family only 25 people) followed by private Cremation at the Island Crematorium Cork. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland. House private on Monday morning please. Philomena's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link https://youtu.be/clYpTaq4EXE

Please note live stream is internet dependant. If live streaming is not available a recording will be posted later in the afternoon.