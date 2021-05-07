Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 6, 2021

The late Mary Dalton (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Mary Dalton (née Brophy), Huntstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny / Callan, Kilkenny. Mary passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, at Ratoath Manor Nursing Home, Ratoath, Co Meath, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her brother Bobby. Sadly missed by her daughter Kathleen and her son John, son-in-law Aidan, brother John, grandchildren Kevin and his wife Laura, Phelim and his fiancée Katie, Colm and his girlfriend Veronika, Jonathan and his partner Emma, great-grandchildren Holly, Luke, Emmet and Maeve, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Mary’s Funeral will take place privately (for 25 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, May 8, at noon in The Church of the Assumption, Callan with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery, Kilkenny. For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link: Churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish).