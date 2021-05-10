Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, May 10, 2021

The late Nuala Deasy

The death has occurred of Nuala Deasy (Marble Crest, Kilkenny and formerly of Limerick City) May 8, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness. Nuala, beloved sister of Angela, John and Loretta, sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law John (Flynn), nieces Irene, Geraldine, Sarah and Emer, nephews Brian and Colm, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Nuala (max of 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Wednesday, May 12, at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. House private please.

The late Jim Dowling

The death has occurred of Jim Dowling, Glenthorn Drive, Dublin Hill, Cork / Kilkenny. On May 7, unexpectedly at home. Jim beloved husband of Joan (nee Cotter), loving father of Carol, Brendan and Gary, dear brother of Mary and the late John, adored grandad of Mia, Ellie, Lisa, Sadie and James. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Jane and Orla, son-in-law Derek, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines, the funeral will be private. Jim’s Requiem Mass will be streamed at noon on Tuesday on www.blackpoolparish.com/st-olivers-live-stream/

The late Thomas Molloy

The death has occurred of Thomas Molloy, Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Suddenly at his home. Pre-deceased by his Father Martin. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving Mother Angela, sisters Sharon, Giena, Aine, and Katie, brother-in-law Kenny, Michael (Giena's partner), nephew Eoghan, nieces Aoife and Abbie, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Thomas's funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Monday evening at 7.30pm for reception prayers. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. (50 permitted in Church) Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: castlecomerparish.ie/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so, are invited to offer their sympathy in the condolence section at RIP. This will be greatly appreciated by the family who would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

The late Milo Burke

The death has occurred of Milo Burke, Cappass, Cannafahy, Callan, Kilkenny / Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 8 at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Ann, sons Ramie, Keith and Mick, daughter Adie, grandchildren Cormac, Caoimhe, Tara, Sarah Jane, Ben, Tom, Jessica, Harper and Eden, daughters-in-law Sinead, Linda and Melissa, son-in-law Alan, brothers Seamus and Noel, sisters Mary, Claire and Caroline, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Milo’s funeral will take place privately (For 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am in The Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Facebook (Danesfort Parish Kilkenny). The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The RNLI.