Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The late Ellen (Nell, Nellie) Darby (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell, Nellie) Darby (née Grace), Borris Road, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Tom Darby, deceased. Ellen died peacefully in St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown in the gentle care of the staff of St Brigid's ward and her loving family on May 9. Very sadly missed by her loving daughters Tina and Maria, her sons in law Steve and Ken, her adoring grandchildren William, Jack, Daniel, Ben and Eleanor, her adoring great-grandchildren Gwenllian, Florence and Idris, her nieces, nephews and her sister in law Olive.

Due to the current Covid 19 government restrictions, a private family wake will be held for Ellen in her niece, Mary Foley's home. Removal from The Ring, Tinnahinch to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning for friends wishing to stand out in sympathy with Ellen's family. Funeral Mass will be followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, following Covid-19 government restrictions. Family flowers only, please and donations, if desired, can be made to the Alzheimer Society Ireland.(Please click on link to donate) https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Ellen's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of St Brigid's ward, St. Columba's Hospital and especially to Mary Foley, Majella Byrne and Biddy O'Brien.