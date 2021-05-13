Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 13, 2021

The late Kathleen (Catherine) Hickey (née Dunne)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Catherine) Hickey (née Dunne), Georgespark Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Threecastles, Kilkenny. Kathleen (Catherine) Hickey (nee Dunne) died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased recently by her husband Sean and brothers Marty and Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Patrick, Kenneth and Nicloa, Patrick's partner Jackie, brothers Eamon, Denis and Pat, sister Lil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am (Max 50 people). Interment afterwards in Auglish Cemetery. As per Covid-19 Government directives please comply guidelines regarding face covering, social distancing and hand shaking. Requiem Mass may be viewed by clicking this link. The Hickey family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their help and understanding at this difficult time.