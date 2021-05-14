Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 14, 2021

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Stephenson (née Aylward)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Stephenson (née Aylward), Ringwood, The Rower, Kilkenny. In her 89th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph, brother James and sister Hannah. Beloved mother of Ann, Margaret, Patrick and Mary (Mullholland), sister of Mary (Fitzgerald), Peggy (Kehoe) and Nellie (Grace). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Pat, Conor and Liam, grandchildren George, Peter, Hannah, William, Daniel, Joseph, Sarah and Eoin, nieces, nephews, extended family, great neighbours and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, May 15, in The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, followed by burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on the following link: https://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam/

The late Aidan Slevin

The death has occurred of Aidan Slevin (Brittas, Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny). May 10, age 13, (so unexpectedly). Darling son of Cormac and Breeda, adored little brother of Eva, Hugo and Rowan; beloved grandson of Mick and Margo, Joan and Gerry. Aidan will be forever missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, family friends, neighbours and Aidan's many wonderful friends, especially his classmates in first year, Kilkenny College.

A private family funeral Mass for Aidan will take place on Saturday, May 15, at noon in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam) followed by interment in Tullaroan Cemetery. Please observe HSE guidelines on social distancing and the wearing of face masks at all times. Aidan's family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late John Joe Dalton

The death has occurred of John Joe Dalton, Lower Kilmacow, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. John Joe passed away peacefully on Thursday in the loving care of the staff at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nell, sons John, Patrick and Robbie, daughters Helena and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, dearly loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Keeping in line with current restrictions regarding face masks and social distancing. John Joe will repose on Friday in Donnacha Doyle’s & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 7pm for family and close friends. Arriving on Saturday at the Church of the Assumption Mooncoin for requiem Mass at 11am (maximum 50 people in attendance). Burial after in Kilmacow Cemetery (via Ashgrove, Ballinearla and his residence in Lower Kilmacow). Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Dalton family please use the online service below. To view John Joe’s mass please click on the link below: http://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

The late Michael (Mick) Carroll

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Carroll, Bawnmore, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny. Michael died peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Liam and sisters Mary, Joan, Chris, Kitty, Sheila and Ann. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Patsy, his loving sons Brendan, Brian and Kevin, daughters in law Soibhan and Pamela, grandchildren, brother Paddy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm for family and close friends. Removal on Saturday morning from his residence to St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick arriving for Requiem mass at noon (Max 50 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

The late Joan Byrne (née Dunne)

The death has occurred of Joan Byrne (née Dunne) St Oliver Plunkett Ave, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballygriffen, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown in the amazing loving care of the staff of St Patrick's Ward and her loving family on May 12. Predeceased by her baby son John, sister Alice and brother Tony. Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Amanda, John and Paul, son-in-law Seamie and daughters-in-law Laura and Sharyn, sister Kathleen and brother Lar, grandchildren Cathal, Dillan, Ceri, Kieran, Ryan, Eoin, Ivy and Finn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In accordance with church guidelines a private family funeral will take place (max 50 people) on Saturday, May 15 in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh at 11am and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Joan's family would like to give a very special thank-you to the amazing staff of St Patrick's Ward, St Columba's.