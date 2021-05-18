Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Mary Connolly

The death has occurred of Mary Connolly (Lynch) Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and late of Weatherstown, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny. 17th May 2021. Mary, predeceased her sister Josie and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Brian and Paul, grandchildren David, Aisling, Michael, Kate, Emma and Cormac, sister Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mary's Funeral cortége will leave Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross to arrive at St. James' Church Glenmore tomorrow, Wednesday 19th May for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. (Passing Weatherstown en route to Glenmore giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects).

Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Mary ( max 50people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link www.glenmoreparish.ie.

Michael (Red) Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael (Red) Murphy, Seskin, Lisdowney, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Maureen and Nickie. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sister, Brendan, Marie and Donal, sister in law Marcia, nieces Elsie and Amy, nephew Nickey, uncle Noel, aunts Carmel, Nellie, Kathleen, Sile, and Anne, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Lisdowney, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Aharney Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society

Mary Mullins (née Glennon)

The death has occurred of Mary Mullins (née Glennon),Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilkenny, formerly of The Curragh Camp and Barrack Street, Co. Kilkenny. Wife of the late Frank and mother of the late Frankie and Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Christy and Peter, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Adrienne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.