Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The late Billy Brett

The death has occurred of Billy Brett (Garden Villas, Kilkenny) May 24, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, Billy (formerly Brett's Barber Shop, Rose Inn Street and Gaol Road, Kilkenny), beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Conor, Kieran, Damien and Aideen, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Jim, son-in-law Ciarán, daughters-in-law Leisa and Lorraine, Conor's fiancé Denise, grandchildren Finn, Niamh, Cillian, Fiadh, Ava and baby Cian, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Billy's family would like to thank in a special way the Onchology Dept at University Hospital, Waterford, Dr's Liz O'Gorman and Brendan Lee, the Home Help, Public and Night Nurse and the Home Care Team for the kindness and attention shown to Billy over the last number of months. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Billy, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, May 26, at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown (max of 50 in church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://youtu.be/XZUJZseuG98

The late Hubert Kerr

The death has occurred of Hubert Kerr, Oakhill, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Formerly of Finsboro, Coolbawn, Kilkenny. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother, Mark, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his nephew Ian's residence in Finsboro, with funeral service on Thursday at 1pm, followed by burial in Crosshill Cemetery. We appreciate everyone who would like to pay their respects. However, government guidelines of 50 people only still apply.

The late George Linton

The death has occurred of George Linton, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny and formerly Dun Laoghaire and London. George died peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family, Predeceased by his parents Robert and Sarah Linton. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, his son Colin, daughter Julia, son David, daughters-in-law Aparna and Fozia, and his adored grandchildren Lydia, Sareeka, Chloe, Aneesha, Adela, Alexander, Raveena and great-grandchildren Amari and his pets. A private family funeral will be held for George over the coming days. House strictly private over the funeral period. Remembered with great love.