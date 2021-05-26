Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The late Liam Coleman

The death has occurred of Liam Coleman, Courtnabockla, Kilkenny / Lucan, Dublin. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Billy Brett

The death has occurred of Billy Brett (Garden Villas, Kilkenny) May 24, peacefully, at his home and in the loving care of his family, Billy (formerly Brett's Barber Shop, Rose Inn Street and Gaol Road, Kilkenny), beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Conor, Kieran, Damien and Aideen, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Jim, son-in-law Ciarán, daughters-in-law Leisa and Lorraine, Conor's fiancé Denise, grandchildren Finn, Niamh, Cillian, Fiadh, Ava and baby Cian, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Billy's family would like to thank in a special way the Onchology Dept at University Hospital, Waterford, Dr's Liz O'Gorman and Brendan Lee, the Home Help, Public and Night Nurse and the Home Care Team for the kindness and attention shown to Billy over the last number of months. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Billy, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, May 26, at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown (max of 50 in church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://youtu.be/XZUJZseuG98