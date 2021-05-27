Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 27, 2021

The late Anne Hughes (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of Anne Hughes (née Delaney), Castle Crescent, Ashbourne, Meath / Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Anne, peacefully at her home. Loving mother of Liam, Angela, Geraldine and Robert. Sadly missed by her family, her much adored grandchildren, Christopher, Liam Óg, Kim, Amy, Shane, Alex, Ellen, Jake, Kelly Ann, Maya and Sophie, great-grand-children Logan, Ethan and Tadhg, sons -in- law Christopher and Andrew, daughters- in- law Aileen and Michelle, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Anne will repose at Ryan's Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm this Thursday evening. (Strict Covid Restrictions in place). Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1pm. For those who cannot attend, a personal message for the family may be left in the condolence section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on : http://www.ashbourneparish.ie/news/church-services-tv/

Crematorium Service at 1pm on https://www.mcmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

The late Maureen Coyne (née Bridgett)

The death has occurred of Maureen Coyne (née Bridgett), Craddenstown, Co Westmeath. Formerly of Ballygurteen, Co Kilkenny and Sandymount Terrace, Dublin. Gently and peacefully at home surrounded by her family. The last of the Bridgetts of Ballygurteen. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Much loved and sadly missed by her children Lill, Pat, Marcella, Peg and John, her sister in law Lily Lynch, sons-in-law Barry, Enda and Kevin, Daughters-in-Law Jo and Mags, grandchildren Julie, John, Jenny, David, Greg, Stephen, Jack, Robert, Sally, Noah, Sarah Jane and Lucy, great-grandchildren Eamonn, Vedagh, Jack, James, Thomas, Andrew, Oscar and Maisie, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions and in accordance with current government guidelines, funeral services can have up to 50 mourners only. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Raharney, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 27. Burial afterwards in Rathwire Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Friends of the Coombe (Neonatal Department).The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/.RathwireParish/live

The late William (Liam) Coleman

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Coleman, Courtnaboughla, Kilkenny / Lucan, Dublin / Carlow. Formerly of Lucan, Co Dublin. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his son and daughter. A loving husband to his late wife Marie. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline and son Garry, his grandchildren Sean, Aisling, Laragh and Phoebe, son-in-law Fabien, daughter-in law Jennifer, brothers Peter, Michael, Martin, Ollie and sister Mary, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11.15 am on Friday, May 28, at St Patrick's Church, Esker, Lucan (Max 50 people) followed by burial in Esker cemetery. In line with Government advise, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those who would like to have attended but cannot due to current restrictions can leave a message on the condolence link below. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Moya Byron (née Carroll)

The death has occurred of Moya Byron (née Carroll), Portnahully, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Carrigeen, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford / Glenville, Cork, who died on Wednesday, May 26. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her parents Myles and Bridget, sister Assumpta (Doyle). Moya will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Aisling, son-in-law John, granddaughter Winnie, brothers Wattie, Sean, Myles, Micky and Ned, sisters Geen (Cummins) and Molly (Bolger), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family, neighbours and friends.

Moya will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home Ferrybank on Thursday, May 27 from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Requiem Mass on Friday 28th at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Moya's Mass, please click link below at 9.55am on Friday: https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-web

No flowers please, donations, if desired, To Daffodil Centre c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (50 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.