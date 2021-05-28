Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, May 28, 2021

The late Michael C Eames

The death has occurred of Michael C Eames, Stoneyford, Kilkenny. Michael died May 26, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. He will sadly missed by his sister Patrica (Ryan) and her husband Paddy, and will always be remembered as 'Uncle Michael' to Karen, Kathy, Helen, Hazel, Patrick, Gia, Kayla, Amber, Ruby and Gracie. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take in the coming days. House private please.

The late Lucy Murphy (née O' Neill)

The death has occurred of Lucy Murphy (née O' Neill), Woodbrook House, Doninga, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home after a short illness. Predeceased by her husband Tom and grandson Conor. Sadly missed by her loving son Con, daughters Linda and Miriam, daughter-in-law Alice, sons-in-law Michael and Fintan, her eight grandchildren, brother Ned, sisters Maura and Anna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place at 11 am on Saturday at The Church of Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, followed by burial in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery. In line with Government advise, please adhere to social distancing guidelines.