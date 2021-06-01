Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The late Michael (Mick) Phelan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Phelan (Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 29th of May 2021 (in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Waterford). Beloved husband of Margaret (Peg) and much loved father of Margaret, Andrew, John, Mark, Damian, Neil and Barbara. He will be sadly missed by his sister Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow later today. Family flowers only please.

The late Patricia Lawlor (nee Phelan)

The death has occurred of Patricia Lawlor (nee Phelan) (College Gardens, Callan Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballyragget) 30th May 2021, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Patricia, beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Thomas, Patrick, Marie and Eugene, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Kathleen and Peggy, daughters-in-law Mary and Stephanie, grandchildren Cian, Aaron and Daniella, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Patricia (max of 50 people). Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday, June 3 in St Patrick Church, Kilkenny. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Eileen Sanders (née Mac Donald)



The death has occurred of Eileen Sanders (nee Mac Donald), Flagmount, Clare formerly of Portsmouth, England born in Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Fell asleep peacefully in her 96th year in the loving care of her family on May 29. Predeceased by her husband Colin and will be greatly missed by her loving daughters Nona and Loretta, partners Viv (predeceased) and Guy and sons Sean and Brendan and daughters in-law Theresa and Rachael, her adored grandchildren Joshua, John, Natasha, Becky, Luke, Gracie, Hannah, Freya and Thomas and her great grandchild Ottilie, her nieces and nephews and brother in-law Jim Gill and many friends.

Private cremation at Shannon crematorium on Tuesday, June 1, at 3pm for family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people. A memorial mass will be held for Eileen at a later date at Dusik Abbey, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Funeral service can be viewed on https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming. Password- ESSF1. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society.