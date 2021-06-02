Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The late Nora Feehan (née Conry)

The death has occurred of Nora Feehan (née Conry), Esker, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. June 1. Wife of the late Michael Feehan. Beloved mother of Margaret, Anna, Elizabeth, Nick, Ellen, Michael, John and James; loving Nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by her brothers Liam, Paddy, and sister Mary; and deeply regretted by her brother Tom, sisters Eileen and Gret; sons and daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Family Repose will take place at her Residence on Wednesday, June 2. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to arrive at Saint Colman's Church, Conahy for Requiem Mass at 11am (limited to 50 people), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

The late Mary Hutchinson Kennedy

The death has occurred of Mary Hutchinson Kennedy, Danesfort, Kilkenny, May 31 (peacefully) at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her children T P, Noel and Oonagh, grandchildren Kate, Tom, Sam, John Robert and Fiona, daughters-in-law Jeanne and Paula, son-in-law Glenn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidance a private family funeral will take place on Friday at 11am. The Mass may be viewed on www.facebook.com/danesfortparish. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Suas Educational Development.

The late Michael (Mick) Phelan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Phelan (Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny) May 29 (in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Waterford). Beloved husband of Margaret (Peg) and much loved father of Margaret, Andrew, John, Mark, Damien, Neil and Barbara. He will be sadly missed by his sister Eileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines Michael's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10.30am on Friday (June 4) in St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge (maximum of 50 people) followed by a Committal Service at 1.45pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only please. Michael's would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time. To join with Michael's family for his Requiem Mass https://youtu.be/rL_c5zoeUJg

To join with Michael's family for his Committal Service www.vimeo.com/event/153499