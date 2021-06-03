Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, May 3, 2021

The late John Brennan

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Dairy Farm, Smithstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Died June 1. Suddenly at his Residence, in his 85th Year. Dearly beloved husband of Brigid, and adored father of Anna, Eddie, Maura, Breda, and Liam. Loving grandad of Jamie, Caolan, Kai, David, Amie and Daniel. Father-in-law to Vinny, Orla, Ciarán and Liam. Pre-deceased by his daughter-in-law Rachel. Sadly missed by his sisters Lena and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Friday, June 4, with Requiem Mass at 11am (limited to 50 people), followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. House Private Please. Family flowers only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.castlecomerparish.ie.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Bolger

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bolger, Brays Lane, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Paddy died peacefully yesterday the June 2 in the gentle care of his loving family. Pre deceased by his beloved wife Theresa (RIP). Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late John (Jackie) Dwyer

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Dwyer, Courleagh, Paulstown, Kilkenny. In University Hospital Waterford (Peacefully) in the loving care of the Palliative Care Team, sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, daughter Alison, her partner Chris, grandson Tyler, brother David, sisters Ann, Patricia, Susan, Jennifer, Mary and Julia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Owing to government restrictions, Jackie's Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at noon in the Church of the Assumption Paulstown (Max 50 people) followed by burial in the Holy Family Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/0f_QdY-mJws House private on Saturday morning please.

The late Christine (Crissie) Ryan (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Christine (Crissie) Ryan (née Tobin), Tullyvolty, Johnstown, Kilkenny / Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Fennor Nursing Home, Urlingford. Predeceased by her husband Danny, her sisters Joanie and Margaret, her brothers Paddy and Michael. Deeply regretted by her sisters Maura and Frances, brothers Peadar and Joe, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal to St Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am (max of 50 people), followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. Crissie's Funeral Mass can be view on https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/

The late Richard (Richie) Walsh

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Walsh (22 O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kickham Street) June 1, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, after a short illness, Richard (Richie), predeceased by his parents Jim and Rose and his son-in-law Paddy (Roche), beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Siobhán, Karen and Deborah, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and daughters, brother Seamus, sisters Maura and Rosie, sons-in-law John (O'Gorman) and John (Quinlan), grandchildren Aideen, Mark, Sophie, Shane, Aobha, Sarah and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Richard (max 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday afternoon, June 4 at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.