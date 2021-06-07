Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday June 7, 2021

EILEEN BYRNE (née BOLGER), 14 Woodlands Estate, Graignamanagh and formerly Ballyogan.

Eileen died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital on Sunday evening the 6th of June surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Mary Grant (née Walsh), Luffany, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny.

Mary died peacefully the 6th June 2021 at Conna Nursing Home, Conna, Co. Cork surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, parents William and Ellen, brothers and sisters.

Mary will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday 11th June from 4.30pm, followed by removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 12th June at 12noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Mary's Mass, please click link below at 11.50am on Saturday:

https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

Seamus Ryan, Sharavaun Bawnmore, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny

Seamus passed away unexpectedly on June 5th 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary and his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Ann, his loving family, Marion, Nicola and Shelly, son in law Declan, Nicola and Shelly's partners Daniel and Robbie, his adored grandson Daire, brothers in law, sisters in law, niece, nephew, relatives, his good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford, on Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Crosspatrick, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o'clock (max. 50 people) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For those unable to attend Seamus' funeral, requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/