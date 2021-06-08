Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The late Ann Brennan (née Bowe)

The death has occurred of Ann Brennan (née Bowe), Whiteswall, Galmoy, Kilkenny. Ann died suddenly, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and sister Kitty. Deeply regretted by her loving family Michael, Philip, Claire and Charles, daughters in law Karyn and Emer, son in law Niall, grandchildren Kate, Adam, Charlie, Faye, Ruth, Sara, Cormac and Cathal, brothers Phil and Ned, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, brother in law, sister in law, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, requiem Mass for Ann will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy, on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm (max 50 people) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. For those who are unable to attend, requiem Mass for Ann can be viewed on the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/ The Brennan family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Right Rev Monsignor John Boland

The death has occurred of Right Rev Monsignor John Boland, Eyrecourt, Galway / Hamburg, New Jersey / Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Elm Hall Nursing Home. Formerly of Eyrecourt, Galway and St Francis de Sales Parish, Vernon, New Jersey.

Deeply regretted by his brother Monsignor Eugene, sister-in-law Mai, Niece Noreen and husband Niall, nephews John, Tony and Michael, their partners Anne, Anne and Alice, grand-nieces Emma, Hayley and Cora, grand-nephews Liam, Ian and Eamon, cousins, carers, extended family and friends along with fellow priests and former parishioners. Pre-deceased by his parents and brothers Eamon and baby Joseph. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Reception Prayers in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday, June 9 at 4pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 10, at 2pm (limited to 50 people), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, please.

The Funeral services can be viewed on the parish webcam at the following link : https://www.castlecomerparish.ie. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, are invited to leave a personal message in the condolence section below. This will be greatly appreciated by the family who would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.