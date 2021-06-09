Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The late Joan Kearns (née Foran)

The death has occurred of Joan Kearns (née Foran), Mooncoin Heights, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the staff at Mooncoin Residential Care home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, Daughters Katherina, Diane, Olive and Selena, sons Michael, Seamus and Richard, thirteen grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters, sisters in law and brothers in law. Predeceased by her brother Michael, sister Kitty and parents Michael and Lena.

House private. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin on Friday morning (June 11th) for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Joan's Mass, please click the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish. Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral and burial will take place for immediate family only.

The late Pamela Butler (née Driscoll)

The death has occurred of Pamela Butler (née Driscoll), Ballyhennebry, Piltown, Kilkenny. Died peacefully at home in the loving presence of her family and friends. Loving Mother to Ciara, Clodagh and Lauren. Loving daughter to Davy and her pre deceased mother Bernie. Dearly missed by her brothers Bob and David, her partner David, ex husband Kieran and Maurice and Craig, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Thursday morning,June 10, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Pamela's Mass, please click the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/piltown

Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral and burial will take place for immediate family only. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Martin Egan

The death has occurred of Martin Egan, Ballyspellan, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his residence, following a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Marie, and grand daughter baby Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and Marty, daughter Annette, daughter in law Sinead, son in law Paul, grandchildren Millie, Savannah, Jackie, Logan and Jenna, relatives, his good neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, requiem Mass for Martin will take place in St Kieran's Church, Johnstown on Thursday at 11am (max 50 people) followed by burial in Johnstown cemetery. For those who are unable to attend, requiem mass for Martin can be viewed on the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/

The late Martin Morrissey

The death has occurred of Martin Morrissey, Waterbarrack, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Muckalee, Kilkenny. Martin passed away peacefully on June 7 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Catríona, Liam, Enda, Áine, Ciara and Sam. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren Ruairí, Aisling, Eoin, Sadhbh, Michael, Hannah, Sam, Jenna, Ayla, Lennon and Dan, his sons-in-law Philly Larkin and Philly Doheny, his daughters-in-law Imelda, Fiona and Dawn, also his beloved brothers Nicky and Brendan, sisters Nancy (Conway), Kathleen (Ryan) and Mary (Hahessy), his brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Martin. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 10, at 11am in St Canice's Church (max of 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.