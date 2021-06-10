Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, June 10, 2021

The late Thomas William Delaney

The death has occurred of Thomas William Delaney, Longwood, Florida, USA and formerly Lr Finnan, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his sister Catherine (Phelan). Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, children Evan and Yvonne, brother Andrew, grandchild Oscar, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 6-8pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm for family and close friends. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyragget on Friday morning for Requiem Mass (max 50 people in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines) at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan’s Cemetery.

The late Thomas (Tom) Murphy

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Murphy (Sandies Gardens, Maddoxtown, Co. Kilkenny) June 9, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Thomas (Tom), beloved husband of the late Maureen and much loved father of John, Deirdre, Imelda, Gráinne, Declan, Erma, Niall, Trevor and Shane, sadly missed by his loving family, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his eighteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Tom, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Friday, June 11, at noon in St Colmans Church, Clara. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link.https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream/ Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Dominica O'Keeffe (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Dominica O'Keeffe (née Kelly), Cloneen, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Cappamore, Limerick. June 7. Previously of Ardroe and Cappamore, Limerick Peacefully in the loving care of everyone in St Bridget's Ward, St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Pre-deceased by her husband Con. Sadly missed by her sons Conor and John, sister Annette, sister-in-law Anne, daughter-in-law Pauline and grandchildren Seán, Maria, Karen and Joseph.

Dom was laid to rest after Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh on Wednesday, June 9, after a private ceremony due to Covid restrictions.