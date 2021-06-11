Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 11, 20212

The late Catherine (Kitty) Culleton (née Moran)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Culleton (née Moran), Ballygowan, Piltown, Kilkenny. Kitty passed peacefully with family, under the attentive care of staff in Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Mick, brothers Johnny, Paddy and Jimmy.

Kitty will be deeply missed by her loving family, daughters, Mary, Pauline, Cait, Ann, Teresa and Caroline, sons George, Peter, Bill (Willie Joe) and James. Surviving sister Nan Phelan, daughters in law and sons-in-law. Also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of loving neighbours and many friends across all generations. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Piltown on Saturday morning, June 12, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.To view Kitty’s Mass, please click the link https://www.irishlivestream.com/12062021kc

House strictly private, family only. Funeral Cortege to the church shall be leaving the family home at 10.30am via The Avenue, The Bog Road and Grand Gates, Kildalton. Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral and burial will take place for immediate family only. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Brendan Holden

The death has occurred of Brendan Holden, Main Street, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Brendan passed away suddenly at his home. Son of the late Pake and Neillie (Deerpark). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jos, sons Steven and Pat, daughter Rachel, daughters-in-law Katie and Steph, son-in-law David, grandchildren Mollie, Amelia, Joey, Tommy, Ned, Cassie, Rosie, Olly and Ivy, brothers, sisters, O'Brien family, nieces, nephews, relatives and a huge circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.