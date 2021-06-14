Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, June 14, 2021

The late Margaret (Daisy) Purcell (nee Muldowney)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Daisy) Purcell (nee Muldowney) (Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) June 12, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Margaret (Daisy), beloved wife of the late Nicholas and much loved mother of Kathleen, Philip, Paula and Nicola, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary, sons-in-law Pat, Michael and Paul, daughter-in-law Stella, her adored grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Justin, Niamh, Michael, Emily, Paula, David, Jeremy and Rory, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Phil, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Daisy (max 50 people). Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday afternoon, June 14 at 2pm in St John's Church, Kilkenny. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/. Interment afterwards in Ballykeeffe Cemetery. House private please.

The late John O'Leary

The death has occurred of John O'Leary, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. John Anthony O’Leary. September 3, 1971 – June 6, 2021. Born to Margaret (nee O'Reilly) and John O’Leary in the Bronx, NY where he lived his life. From the time he was in high school, he had dreams of being a police officer. He joined the NYPD in 1995 and was promoted in 2001 to Detective, personally by the Police Commissioner. This was a very proud moment in his life. After serving NYPD 20 years, John retired in 2015.

When we think of John, we remember laughter, kindness, and someone you can always count on. He was taken from us way too soon, and he will be sorely missed. He is survived by his sister Heather and extended family, his family in Ireland, the O'Reilly and Mullins families and his many friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for John. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 15 at 11am in St Canice's Church (max of 50 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery where John will be laid to rest with his parents.