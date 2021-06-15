Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The late Dominick Colgan

The death has occurred of Dominick Colgan. Dominick (late of Bawnville Road, Tallaght and formerly of Ballygallon, Inistioge, Kilkenny), June 13 (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband of Margaret (Mag). He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning, June 16, at 11am on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stdominicstallaght followed by cremation at 1pm on https://vimeo.com/event/153499. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.