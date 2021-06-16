Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The late Eileen O'Gorman (née Lee)

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Gorman (née Lee), Killamery, Windgap, Kilkenny and formerly of Newtown, Kells, Co. Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 14. Pre-deceased by her husband Rory and her sister Margaret (Millea). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, her children Marie (Malone), Kieran, Michelle (O’Brien) and Noelle (Egan), sons-in-law Fergal, Daniel, Frank and PJ, grandchildren, sister Merlyn Culleton, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Eileen’s Funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, June 17 at noon in St Nicholas’ Church, Windgap. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through, Windgap Kilkenny Facebook Page.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time, a special thanks to the Staff at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin for the exceptional care received by Eileen RIP. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. House private please.

The late Mary Murphy (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Walsh), Chelmsford, Essex, England and formerly of Glory Hall, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully on Saturday, May 15, at her daughter Helena, and son-in-law Francis’s home in Braintree, England. Pre-deceased by her husband Rody Murphy, parents Patrick and Catherine (nee Maher), brother Patrick, niece Mary-Ann and nephew Ted.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Helena, son Ian, brother John, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Patricia, her wonderful grandchildren Judith, Rachael and Harry, sister-in-law Mia, family in Australia, all her cousins, neighbours and friends in Ireland and England. Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Mary’s funeral will take place privately (For 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, June 18 at 11am in St Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin. Burial will take place afterwards in Dunnamaggin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link; https://youtu.be/ojWPVjcfWGQ

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.