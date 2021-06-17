Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, June 17, 2021

John Doran

The death has occurred of John Doran, Kilkenny City, and late of Convent View, Mooncoin. John passed on to his eternal reward peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, in the wonderful care of the staff of Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny City. Beloved son of Daniel and Anna Doran and much loved brother of Daniel junior and Catherine Doran. Sadly missed by his nieces Christine, Danielle, Katie and Georgina, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, on Friday morning (June 18th) for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view John's Mass, please click the below link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Philomena (Phil) Clandillon (née Spain)

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Clandillon (née Spain), Woolengrange, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Dublin, 16th June 2021, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. Philomena (Phil), predeceased by her sister Kate and brother Michael, beloved wife of Enda and much loved mother of Stephen, Elsbeth, Sinéad and Fiona, sadly missed by her husband and family, daughter-in-law Beatrice, sons-in-law Jim and Colm, Sinéad's partner David, her 11 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Phil, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday (19th June) at 11 am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, Co.Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in Tullaherin Cemetery.

House private please.

Maura Butler (née Wade)

The death has occurred of Maura Butler (née Wade), Pine Grove St. Joseph's Terrace, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Maura died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Fiona, Caroline, Elizabeth, Derek, John, Robert and Audrey, sons in law Kevin, Darren, Rae, and Michael, daughters in law Ann, Sheila and Lek, her adoring 12 grandchildren and 2 great grand sons, brother John-Joe, sister Roberta (Murphy) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of close friends.

Reposing at Doyles funeral home Urlingford on Thursday from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption Urlingford arriving for requiem mass (Max 50 people at 11am followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery.

Maura's funeral mass can be viewed by pressing the following link churchcamslive.ie.