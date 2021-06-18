Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 18, 2021

The late John Quinlan

The death has occurred of John Quinlan, The Rock, Threecastles, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and Paddy, brothers Mattie, Mikey, Patsy, his sisters Nellie, Kitty, Mary, Hannah, Tessie and infant sister Chrissie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Bríd, Peggy, Anne, Betty, brother Eddie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass (max 25 people) will take place on Saturday at noon in Tulla Church. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Please observe Government social guidelines in Churchyard and Cemetery. You may view the Mass on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/