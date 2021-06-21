Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, June 21, 2021

The late Nicky Connolly

The death has occurred of Nicky Connolly, Clashduff Upper, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Nicky will be sadly missed by his loving mother Maeve, father Richard, and brother Ross, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and all his friends. In conjunction with current government guidelines, Nicky's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Tuesday, June 22 at noon for his family and close friends (max 50 people in church). Nicky will be laid to rest following Mass in the Crosshill cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link castlecomerparish.ie.

Nicky's funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. People are welcome to line the route while adhering to guidelines. House on Tuesday morning is private for his family and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations to https://www.irishinjuredjockeys.com/donate/. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this very difficult time.

The late Walter Kennedy

The death has occurred of Walter Kennedy, Seanacloc, Tower, Cork / Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny on June 18, peacefully in the presence of his loving family at the Mercy University Hospital; Walter (Seanacloc, Tower) (late of Bennett’s Bridge, Kilkenny). Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Herlihy) and the late Phil, loving father of the late Ian. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Walter, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, June 21 at 11am in St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation. Walter's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on Monday, June 21 at 11am on the following link: https://youtu.be/Daaa0oL6dgk Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Mercy University Hospital.