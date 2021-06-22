Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The late Ann O'Donohoe (nee O’Neill)

The death has occurred of Ann O'Donohoe (nee O’Neill) (Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, formerly of The American Ambassador’s Residence, Phoenix Park and Kilkenny City) June 20, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital. Ann, beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick), dear mother of Deirdre, James, Rosemarie and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Sinead, Andrew, Ciara, Eoin, Conor, Callum and Clara, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings (50 persons). Ann’s funeral cortege will leave her son James’ home on Thursday morning, June 24 at 10.15 am (approx) for friends and family only to pay their respects. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul or Friends of St Mary's Hospital.

The late Breda Cassidy (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Breda Cassidy (née Brennan) - June 20, (Portmarnock, County Dublin and formerly of Castlecomer, Kilkenny), (Peacefully), surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Tony and Emer. Very sadly missed by her husband, son and daughter, grandchildren Finn and Harriet, sisters Margaret and Carmel, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 23. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday morning, June 23, at 10am via the following link. http://www.portmarnockparish.ie. The Crematorium Service will be streamed live on Wednesday morning at 11:40am via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

The above links are provided and managed by an independent media provider. The funeral home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.