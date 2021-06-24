Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, June 24, 2021

The late Nicholas Deighton

The death has occurred of Nicholas Deighton, formerly of Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. June 22. Resident of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow / Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City and formerly of Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Carmel, brothers Johnny, Patsy, Mikey, and Jimmy, sisters Mary, Sr Adel, and Bridie (Cahill). Nicholas will be sadly missed by his sister Hannah (McDonald), extended family, relatives, and friends.

To the staff of Hillview Nursing Home who kindly looked after him so well in his time spent there, we are very grateful. Thank You. Removal from Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday morning, June 24, arriving at St Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Nicholas will be laid to rest following Mass in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link cloghparish.ie. Government guidelines on public safety are still in place and to protect each other, you are asked to adhere to these. Please note in line with the guidelines the numbers allowed in the church are restricted to 50 people.

The late Kathleen O'Brien (née Lennon)

The death has taken place of Kathleen O'Brien (nee Lennon) Mongmacody, Thomastown, Kilkenny, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her husband John, son Jim, daughters Clare, Catherine and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New cemetery Thomastown, Kilkenny. Funeral leaving Mong at 10.30am (approx) on Saturday via Dangan. Kathleen's funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

The late Annie Saunders (née Hickey)

The death has occurred of Annie Saunders (née Hickey), Laurel Ave., Loughboy, Kilkenny / formerly Castlecomer and Johnstown. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, sons Martin and Vincent and daughter Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Philomena and Jean, sons Noel, Jimmy, Pat, Michael and Thomas, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Pat's residence, Grove Tce., Ballyragget from 6pm on Friday evening. In accordance with HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max 50 people) will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger. The family would like to thank everyone for their cooperation, understanding and support at this difficult time.