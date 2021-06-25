Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 25, 2021
Deaths in Kilkenny
The late Timothy (Timmy) Murphy
The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Murphy (Ballyda, Danesfort, Kilkenny) June 24 (peacefully) at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Kathleen, brother Tommy and granddaughter Rosie. Beloved husband of Bridget (Bee) and loving father of Pat, Tom and Tim. He will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, brother Dennis, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Amy and Laura, grandchildren Pádraig, Doireann, Éabha, Dylan, Ethan, Hannah and Lucy, brothers and sisters-in-law Billy, Pat, Teresa, Mary and Lily (Carroll), Marian and Rita, extended family and friends.
In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety, a private funeral for Tim will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 26, at 11am in St Michael's Church, Danesfort (max 50 people in the Church) followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Thank you for your co-operation and support.