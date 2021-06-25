Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 25, 2021

Rest in peace

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

The late Timothy (Timmy) Murphy

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Murphy (Ballyda, Danesfort, Kilkenny) June 24 (peacefully) at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Kathleen, brother Tommy and granddaughter Rosie. Beloved husband of Bridget (Bee) and loving father of Pat, Tom and Tim. He will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, brother Dennis, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Amy and Laura, grandchildren Pádraig, Doireann, Éabha, Dylan, Ethan, Hannah and Lucy, brothers and sisters-in-law Billy, Pat, Teresa, Mary and Lily (Carroll), Marian and Rita, extended family and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety, a private funeral for Tim will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 26, at 11am in St Michael's Church, Danesfort (max 50 people in the Church) followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Thank you for your co-operation and support.