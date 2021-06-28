Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, June 28, 2021

The late Eleanor Cantwell (née Bambrick)

The death has occurred of Eleanor Cantwell (née Bambrick), Shandon Park, Kilkenny) June 27, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family. Eleanor, beloved wife of John Joe and much loved mother of Elaine, Kieran, JJ, Ray, Carol and Gerry, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Mary, Margo and Ber, brother Marty, sons-in-law, Noel and Philip, daughters-in-law Anne, Siobhán, Rebecca and Yvonne, grandchildren Lauren, Josh, Noah, Jack, Glen, Mary-Anne, Greg, Isaac, Luke, Sadie, Rosie and Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Eleanor (max 50 people). Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 29 at 11.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

The late Paddy Holohan

The death has occurred of Paddy Holohan, Brockview, Mountmellick, Laois / and formerly Ballyragget Co Kilkenny. Died unexpectedly on June 26. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, his sons Kieran, Rory, Barry and Brian, sister Maureen O'Shea Ballyragget and her husband Seán, daughters-in-law Lynn, Amanda, Alina and Maire, grandchildren Conor, Ava, Ciara, Orla, Donal, Niamh, Alisa, Valerie, Leah, Josh, Doireann, Eoin, and Fiadh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Tommy O'Neill

The death has occurred of Tommy O'Neill, Apperly, Gloucester, England and formerly of Ballyda, Danesfort, Kilkenny. Tommy passed peacefully at his home on June 24, in his 97th year. Predeceased by his wife Herta, Tommy will be sadly missed by his sister Bridie Gorey, Kilkenny, his nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will take place in St Peter's Church, Gloucester on Friday, July 9 at 1pm and will be followed by private cremation. For those wishing to view the Mass, it will be live streamed on a link which will follow later.

The late Catriona Tracey

The death has occurred of Catriona Tracey; Briarsfield, Poulacapple, Mullinahone, Tipperary Saturday, June 26, pre-deceased by her loving father Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving children; Aaron, Even and Freya her heart broken mother Joan and her partner John,brother, James uncles; Ned, William and Pat aunts; Kate. Theresa, Maggie, Claire and Stasia relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In line with the Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Brigid Treacy (née O'Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Brigid Treacy (née O'Dwyer), Butlerstown House, Butlerstown, Waterford / Kilkenny. Brigid of Treacy’s Group Hotel, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday. Deeply regretted by Jim her loving husband of 51 years, children Tommy, Anton, Maria, Eileen, James, John, Patrick and Michael, 20 adoring grandchildren, brothers and sisters Kathleen, Jack, Mary, Paddy, Bill, Margaret, Eileen and Josephine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence in Butlerstown House from 5pm until 9pm Monday and Tuesday. Reposing on Wednesday at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, County Clare from noon with service 1pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only, please offer mass at the Dominican Church Waterford for Brigid’d special intentions (051-875061). Brigid’s funeral service can be viewed on line, use the password DDBT12 on the following link: http://shannoncrematorium.com.