Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The late Catriona Treacy

The death has occurred of Catriona Treacy; Briarsfield, Poulacapple, Mullinahone, Tipperary, Saturday, June 26, predeceased by her loving father Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving children; Aaron, Evan and Freya, her heart broken mother Joan and her partner John, brother: James; uncles: Ned, William and Pat; aunts: Kate, Theresa, Maggie, Claire and Stasia, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 30 at 11am in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone folowed by cremation in Little Island, Crematorium, Cork. In line with the Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the church. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

The late Oliver (Ollie) Roche

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Roche, Lawcus, Stoneyford, Kilkenny, June 26, unexpectedly, at St Luke's Hospital, Oliver (Ollie), beloved husband of Catherina and much loved father of Aaron, Loren and Caitlín, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and family, brother Declan and his wife Michele, aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, his great neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Jim Phelan

The death has occurred of Jim Phelan, Ballinaboley Cross, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and late of ACEC, Tycor, Waterford, who died on Sunday, June 27. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Bridget, brothers Sean and Bro. Peter R. Phelan, sister Liz (Knox). Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Née Costello), his children Brigid, Nicky, Marita, Ailís and Niamh, sons-in-law Paddy, Tom, Timo and Pat, grandchildren Niall, Paraic, Conor, Eimear, Tom, Alice and Cáit, sisters Mary-jo (Holden), Anna (O'Neill) and Sr. Ita Phelan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Jim will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, June 29, from 4.30pm until 6.30pm. Jim's removal will take place from his home on Wednesday, June 30, to St Senan's Church, Kilmacow, (Via Ullid, Narabane) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times please

To view Jim's Mass please click on the link below at 10.55am on Wednesday: www.kilmacowparish.com. The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The funeral director accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (50 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Ann McDowell (née Dreelan)

The death has taken place of Ann Mc Dowell nee Dreelan, Dungarvan, Co Kilkenny peacefully at her daughters residence (Ann Cassin) Bishopslough, Newtown, Bennettsbridge, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved Husband Pat and son Seamus. Ann will be sadly missed by her sons Toss, Pat and David, daughters Ann and Monica, daughters in law Mary, Marie and Karmel, son in law Terry, Monica's partner Paddy, her grandchildren and adored seven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews extended family and friends. Reposing at Bishopslough Bennettsbridge from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral arriving at St David and Michael's Church Dungarvan (via Castlefield) for requiem mass at 11am on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Christa Mc Cann

The death has occurred of Christa Mc Cann, Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly, Friday, June 25. Deeply regretted by her loving children; Mia and Charlie and their father Patrick Holden; her heart broken parents: Sonia and Neil; brothers: Niall, Paul and Mark; grandfather Algy; grandmother Hilda; aunts: Margaret, Helen, Ann Marie and Karen; uncles: Joe, Hugh and Simon; sisters-in-law Julie and Lisa, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, July 1, at 11.30am in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy. In line with the Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the church.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot can view the funeral service on the following link https://www.irishlivestream.com/01072021cm Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

The late Sinead Marsh, (nee Hennessy)

The death has occurred of Sinead Marsh (née Hennessy), Birmingham, England and formerly of Callan, Kilkenny / Windgap, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 16 at Sandwell General Hospital, Birmingham, England. Predeceased by her parents Betty and George and her grandparents. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Kathleen, Roisin and Hayle, partner Kyle, sisters Philomena and Joanne, brother Jamie, grandmother Annie Hennessy, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Sinead’s Funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, July 2, at 11am in St Nicholas’ Church, Windgap. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through, Windgap, Tullahought, Dunnamaggin and Kilmoganny Catholic Churches Facebook Page. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The late Paddy Holohan

The death has occurred of Paddy Holohan, Brockview, Mountmellick, Laois / and formerly Ballyragget,Kilkenny. Died unexpectedly on June 26. Deeply regretted by his wife Bridie, his sons Kieran, Rory, Barry and Brian, sister Maureen O'Shea Ballyragget and her husband Seán, daughters-in-law Lynn, Amanda, Alina and Maire, grandchildren Conor, Ava, Ciara, Orla, Donal, Niamh, Alisa, Valerie, Leah, Josh, Doireann, Eoin, and Fiadh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces and nephews, neighbours relatives and many friends.

Removal from his home on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph’s Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.mountmellickparish.ie. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery. Due to Covid-19 social distancing must apply.

The late Oliver (Ollie) Deegan

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Deegan, late of Castle Gardens, Kilkenny. June 27 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family in California, USA. He will be deeply missed by his wife Sue, his children John, Roisín, Molly and Joe and their families as well as his surviving siblings, Matt, Paddy and Annette, along with his his many friends and family throughout Ireland and the USA. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary (who passed away in 2004) and by his siblings Mary, Bill and Eamon. Ollie was truly a wonderful man who made an impact on so many throughout his lifetime. He will be sadly missed by all who were lucky to have known him.