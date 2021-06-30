Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The late Deon Luigi Sergio Bove-Audoire

The death has occurred of Deon Luigi Sergio Bove-Audoire, Newline, Callan, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly on Saturday, June 19, in Gurnard, Isle of Wight, England. Pre-deceased by his grandparents Terry and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his loving parents Darryl and Maria, sisters Jade, Alessandra, Summer-Faye and Robyn, brother Charlie and his two half brothers, Auntie Kay, Angelina, Zia Ida, Zio Camilio, Lucy and Family, Grandma Dora, Alice and Mags, neighbours, relatives, friends and his best friend Michael Walsh.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Deon’s Funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 1st July, in The Church of the Assumption, Callan. For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link: Church Media (Callan Parish). Cremation will take place afterwards (only for immediate family members and friends), in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The late William Armstrong

The death has occurred of William Armstrong, (Rioch Street, Kilkenny) June 28, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. William will be sadly missed by his loving husband Tom Kavanagh, sister Pauline (Southampton, UK) and her husband Philip, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his and Tom's many good and loyal friends.

In accordance with current government/HSE guidelines a private Funeral for family and close friends will be held. Funeral Service for William will take place on Friday, July 2 at 3pm in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin followed by cremation. A live stream may be viewed on https://vimeo.com/event/139693

The late Mardie Phelan (nee Kilbride)

The death has occurred of Mardie Phelan (nee Kilbride). Mardie (Kilheffernan, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Glashare, Johnstown, Kilkenny and St Luke's, Cork). Passed away peacefully, on June 28, at home after an illness borne with great dignity and fortitude, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Dan; her sons Pat, Brian, John, Mark and Daniel; her adoring grandchildren Lauren, Katie, Ailbhe, Adeline, Marielle, Molly and Luke; daughters in law Patricia, Clara, Carrie and Yvonne; sisters in law Evelyn, Phil and Cecily, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her sister Eileen and brothers Bernie and Kieran.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, Mardie’s funeral will take place at the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford at 1pm on Thursday, July 1, followed by interment at Johnstown Cemetery. Mardie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed using the following link https://churchcamlive.ie/. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society www.cancer.ie or South Tipperary Hospice Movement www.sthm.org.