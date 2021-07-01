Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 1, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
The late Patrick O'Shea
The death has occurred of Patrick O'Shea, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and late of UCC Farm, Cork, who died, June 29. Peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Laurence and Mary, brothers Mickie and Geoff, sisters Ellie (Foskin) and Catherine (O'Shea). Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josie (Nee MDonald), sons Larry and Peter, daughters Catherine (O'Brien) and Marie (Murphy), sons-in-law Danny and Kevin, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers John and Dick, grandchildren Jenny, Ashling, Nichola, Tadgh, Faolan, Aoife and Ethan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Patrick will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday, July 3, from 2pm until 4pm. Patrick's removal will take place on Sunday, July 4, to St Senan's Church, Kilmacow, (Via Dangan) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Patrick's Mass please click on the link below at 12.25pm on Sunday: www.kilmacowparish.com. The above link is provided and managed by an independent media provider. The funeral director accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (50 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.
