Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 1, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The late Patrick O'Shea

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Shea, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and late of UCC Farm, Cork, who died, June 29.  Peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Laurence and Mary, brothers Mickie and Geoff, sisters Ellie (Foskin) and Catherine (O'Shea). Patrick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josie (Nee MDonald), sons Larry and Peter, daughters Catherine (O'Brien) and Marie (Murphy), sons-in-law Danny and Kevin, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers John and Dick, grandchildren Jenny, Ashling, Nichola, Tadgh, Faolan, Aoife and Ethan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Patrick will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday, July 3, from 2pm until 4pm. Patrick's removal will take place on Sunday, July 4, to St Senan's Church, Kilmacow, (Via Dangan) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Patrick's Mass please click on the link below at 12.25pm on Sunday: www.kilmacowparish.com. The above link is provided and managed by an independent media provider. The funeral director accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (50 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie