Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 2, 2021

The late Dave Donohoe

The death has occurred of Dave Donohoe, Inistioge, Kilkenny. It is with deep sadness and broken hearts we mark the passing of Dave Donohoe. He will be very much missed by his wife Jadzia, daughters Kasia and Liadain, son-in-law Eddie, parents Teresa and John, brothers Noel and Paul, sister Susan, nieces and nephews, cousin Colm and adoring extended family, friends, neighbours and a mighty musical clan at home and all around the world.

A Humanist ceremony of story and song to celebrate Dave's life will be held in Inistioge, Kilkenny at 12.30pm Saturday, July 3 followed by a procession walk to Cappagh graveyard for burial. In accordance with Government guidelines,attendance at funerals is a maximum of up to 50 immediate family and close friends may attend funeral services. Natural flowers only please, no ribbons cellophane or wreaths. "Hold me in your thoughts, take me to your dreams Touch me as I fall into view When the winter comes keep the fires lit And I will be right next to you" Beidh sé ag ceol go deo. Keep her lit!

The late Christina Dwan

The death has occurred of Christina Dwan, Turkstown, Piltown, Kilkenny. Christina Dwan (ex Kromberg & Schubert) passed away peacefully in the loving care of Ann and the staff of Tinnypark Nursing Home Kilkenny surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 30. She will be sadly missed by her sister Frances brother John Joe sister in law Joan brother in law Tom nephews Aidan and Darren, partner Billy, Carrie, Miriah and a wide circle of friends.



Christina's funeral cortege will arrive at Church of the Assumption, Piltown, on Friday morning, July 2, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Christina's Mass, please click the below link: https://www.churchservices.tv/piltown. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Michael Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, Ballinlammy, Glenmore, Kilkenny. June 30. Michael peacefully at his residence, loving son of the late Martin and Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his loving family sister Mary Kennedy, brothers John Joe and Paddy, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Mary and Gretta, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.