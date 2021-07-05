Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 5, 2021

The late Mary Lyng (née Galavan)

The death has occurred of Mary Lyng (née Galavan), Tintine, The Rower, Kilkenny. July 3, Mary, in her 97th year, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tomdy and her son Tom, brothers Pat and Fr Neddy and sister Kitty Fleming. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John, Pat, Ned, James and Martin, daughters Ellen, Nora and Mary (O' Callaghan), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm, Monday, July 5 concluding with prayers at 7pm. Please adhere to HSE guidelines (the wearing of face masks & use of hand sanitiser). Funeral to arrive to The Church Of The Assumption The Rower for noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday, July 6 followed by burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. In accordance with current restrictions, Requiem Mass will be for family and close friends (max 50 in church) for those unable to attend Mass can be viewed at noon on the following link https://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam/. Thank your for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Miriam O'Brien

The death has occurred of Miriam O'Brien, Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. July 4, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, after a short illness, Miriam, pre-deceased by her parents Jim and Mary, sadly missed by her loving brother Michael, niece Joanne, nephew Kerry, grandniece Holly, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current restrictions, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place for Miriam. Funeral arriving at St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy on Monday, July 5, for reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday, July 6, with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. (max of 50 people in the Church). For those unable to attend, the Requiem Mass may be viewed at the following link www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com. House private please.