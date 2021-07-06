Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The late Tommy Holohan



The death has occurred of Tommy Holohan, Foulkscourt, Kilkenny, July 4, 2021, suddenly surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Lil, brother Denis and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Martina, his adoring family Sinead, Catriona, Eimear and Conor, brothers Michael, Frank and John, sisters Patricia and Liz, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyles funeral home Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am (Max 50 people) followed by interment in Johnstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. The Holohan family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Edmond (Eamon) Downey

The death has occurred of Edmond (Eamon) Downey, Aharney, Lisdowney, Kilkenny. Formerly of Conahy, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget and Dr Miriam Hogan. Predeceased by his sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mollie and family Maura, Eithne, Michael, Edmond,and Geraldine, sisters Lil, Sheila, Maura and Breda, grandchildren Edmond, Gavin and Ciaran, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Tuesday evening from 7pm until 9pm. A private Funeral Mass (max 50 people) for family and close friends will take place on Wednesday morning in St Brigid's Church, Lisdowney at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aharney Cemetery. The family would like to thank everybody for their cooperation and understanding and support at this difficult time. Please observe social guidelines in churchyard and cemetery and funeral home.