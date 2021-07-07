Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The late Raymond Dunne

The death has occurred of Raymond Dunne, The Swan, Laois / Kilkenny. July 5. Suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Nora, Raymond will be sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Gerard, John, Denis, Ambrose, Cam and Dom, sisters Bernadette and Martina, deeply regretted by his daughter Lorraine, partner Deirdre, Aunt Bridie, and wife Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Richard (Richie) Galvin

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Galvin, (retired Garda Síochána), Station Road, Rathdrum, Wickow and formerly of Inistioge, Kilkenny. July 6, peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Magheramore, Wicklow. Sadly missed by his wife Barbara, brother Ambrose, sister Kay, nephew, nieces, godchildren, An Garda Síochána colleagues, United Nations colleagues from his time in Bosnia, extended family and many friends.

Removal from his home on Wednesday, July 7, walking from the Parnell Memorial Park at 6.30pm, arriving to St Mary and St Michael’s Church, Rathdrum at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1pm followed by burial in Rathdrum Cemetery. House private. Please adhere to Covid restrictions. In accordance with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via: http://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/rathdrum. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Our Lady's Hospice, Wicklow.

