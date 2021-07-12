Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 12, 2021

The late Eamonn Byrne

The death has taken place of Eamonn Byrne, Carrickmourne, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Ballylynch, Thomastown, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary and sisters Maura and Teresa. Eamonn will be sadly missed by his brother Pat, sister Alice, Nieces and Nephews, sister in law Mary, brother in law Brian, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, Kilkenny, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam

The late Paddy Donovan

The death has occurred of Paddy Donovan, 339 Mill Street, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 11, in the exceptional care of staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, children John, Tracey, Jessie and Siobhan, grandchildren Lauren and Stephen, Ryan and Robyn, Ciarán, Ali and Isabel, brother Tom, sisters Teresa and Biddy, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Teresa, sister-in-law Lucy, brothers-in-law Packie, Gus and Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions, Paddy’s funeral will take place privately (50 mourners only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Paddy by being present, socially distanced, on Wednesday morning, en route from Molloy’s Funeral Home, to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish). The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late Margaret (Peg) McDonald (née Mullet)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McDonald (née Mullet), Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny /formerly of Tincurry, Ballycarney, Ferns, Co Wexford. July 11. Peacefully at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her son Ger. Peg will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Cathriona, sons Eddie, Aidan, Sean, son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Nicola, Denise, and Yvonne, grandchildren Conor, Ciara, Darragh, Aaron, Thomas, Leanne, Dylan, Kate, Nicholas and great-granddaughter Aaliyah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peg's funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Reception Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am (maximum of 50 people allowed in the church / eircode for church R95 PK51), followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. Both the reception prayers and Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: www.castlecomerparish.ie. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this very difficult time.