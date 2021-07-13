Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The late Richard (Dick) Cleere

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Cleere, 22 Emmett Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / and formerly of Killeen, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully in his 91st year at his daughter, Maureen’s residence on Sunday, July 11. Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Maureen and Theresa, son Michael, sons-in-law Pat and Cyril, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Frank and Anthony, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Dick’s Funeral will take place privately (for 50 mourners only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Dick by being present, socially distanced, on Tuesday morning, en route from his daughter, Maureen’s residence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh for Requiem Mass at noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Ballycallan Parish Webcam Page, through the following link; https://www.ballycallan.com

The late Joe (Josie) Doyle

The death has occurred of Joe (Josie) Doyle, Kyle, Rathdowney, Laois / Galmoy, Kilkenny. July 12. Peacefully at his residence following a brief illness bravely borne. In the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Eddie and his sister Noreen (Coss), also remembering at this time his parents Joe and Norah. Sadly mourned by his heartbroken wife Breda and his family Michelle and her partner Jason, Aishling and Kate, his beloved grandchildren Joey and Beth, his brother Johnny and his sisters Bridget Walsh (Clonad) and Marie Russell (Kyle), brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral mass will be live streamed on Wednesday at noon from the Church of The Immaculate Conception Galmoy (churchcamlive.ie/galmoy) followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu can be made on line to Laois Hospice (Laoishospice.ie/donate). Please adhere to the current restrictions. The funeral cortege will leave Kyle on Wednesday morning at 11.30am approx via Rathpatrick which will present an opportunity to pay your respects en route. House private. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The late John Foley

The death has occurred of John Foley, Fairview, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. John died peacefully at home on Monday, July 12 in the care of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Peggy, brothers Liam (Ducie), Eamon and sister Marie. He will be very sadly missed by his brothers Dessie and Mick, his sisters Ellen, Doreen, Bernie, Margaret and Catherine, his brothers in law, sisters in law, aunt and uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

A private family wake will take place for John on Tuesday. Removal from 57 Fairview at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am requiem Mass followed by burial in Calvary cemetery. Please follow all Covid-19 government safety guidelines during the funeral time.