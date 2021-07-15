Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 15, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 15, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 15, 2021

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

The Late Catherine (Kathy) HOLOHAN, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny & Holohan's Newsagents, Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer.

At Saint James's Hospital, Dublin. In her 93rd year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Eddie and grandson Eoin. Kathy, much loved mother of Helena, Noreen, Eamon, Catherine and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maureen and Madeline, sons-in-law John, Martin and John, sister Nancy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kathy's funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Thursday evening for Reception Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (16th July) at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. House Private Please.

Reception Prayers & Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam 'www.castlecomerparish.ie'. Please note 50 present in church.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support in these difficult days.

The Late Mihai NICHIFOR, 17 Village Court, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny City.

Originally from Romania, Mihai passed away suddenly on 12th July 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Simona and darling son Tommy, his extended family in Romania, his dear friends and neighbours.

Mihai's funeral will take place in Romania where he will be laid to rest next week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie