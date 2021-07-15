Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 15, 2021
The Late Catherine (Kathy) HOLOHAN, Donaguile, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny & Holohan's Newsagents, Kilkenny Street, Castlecomer.
At Saint James's Hospital, Dublin. In her 93rd year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Eddie and grandson Eoin. Kathy, much loved mother of Helena, Noreen, Eamon, Catherine and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maureen and Madeline, sons-in-law John, Martin and John, sister Nancy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Kathy's funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Thursday evening for Reception Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (16th July) at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. House Private Please.
Reception Prayers & Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam 'www.castlecomerparish.ie'. Please note 50 present in church.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support in these difficult days.
The Late Mihai NICHIFOR, 17 Village Court, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny City.
Originally from Romania, Mihai passed away suddenly on 12th July 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Simona and darling son Tommy, his extended family in Romania, his dear friends and neighbours.
Mihai's funeral will take place in Romania where he will be laid to rest next week.
