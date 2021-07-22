Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 22, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Avril Ryan (nee Treacy)
The death has occurred of Avril Ryan (nee Treacy) Larchfield, Kilkenny, July 21, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Avril, beloved wife of Christy and much loved mother of Therese, Christy, Ann, Denis, Moira, John, David and Avril, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Denis, sister Goretti, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Avril will be celebrated on Friday, July 23 at noon in St Patrick's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/
House private please. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Avril by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning, en route from her residence to the church. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, may be made to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team at https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/
More News
Kilkenny corner back Evan Rudkins bursts out of defence during the Leinster Minor semi-final against Offaly.
TIMES PAST: Tullahought Tidy Towns have brought the memories flooding back by using this hay rake for their latest floral display
Brian Farrell, Engineering Manager, Glanbia Ireland Ballyragget; Ericsson’s Key Account Manager, Robert Stack and Karl Duffy, Head of Enterprise at Three Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.