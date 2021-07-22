Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 22, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Kilkenny People

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Avril Ryan (nee Treacy)

The death has occurred of Avril Ryan (nee Treacy) Larchfield, Kilkenny, July 21, peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Avril, beloved wife of Christy and much loved mother of Therese, Christy, Ann, Denis, Moira, John, David and Avril, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Denis, sister Goretti, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Avril will be celebrated on Friday, July 23 at noon in St Patrick's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, the Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

House private please. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Avril by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning, en route from her residence to the church. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, may be made to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team at https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/ 

