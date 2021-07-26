Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, July 26, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Henry John Mason (Harry) Armitage
The death has occurred of Henry John Mason (Harry) Armitage of Garringreen, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Dowrath, Ballycallan, Co Kilkenny, on Sunday, July 25, peacefully, in the tender loving care of his family and the wonderful staff of St Mary's Ward, St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Harry will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, his daughters and sons, Rebecca, Florence, Susan, John, James, Eleanor, Sophie, Etta, Adeline, Alice and Valerie. Also sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved so very much. Sister-in-law, Susan, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.
In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, arriving at Mothel Church, Coolcullen, for 8pm on Monday, July 26 with Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 27, at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Mary's Ward, St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.
