Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Edward (Neddy) Byrne
The death has occurred of Edward (Neddy) Byrne, Ballinvalley, Clifden, Kilkenny, peacefully at his home, July 25. Beloved brother of Bridgid and the late Richard. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Bridie, nephews Tony, Eamonn, Richie and Jamie, nieces Ann Marie, Jean and Veronica, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.
Requiem Mass at Church of the Assumption Gowran at noon on Wednesday, July 28. Burial afterwards at Paulstown New Cemetery. Due to Government advice a private funeral for family and friends will take place. Requiem mass can be viewed live on Gowran Parish Facebook Page.
Michael (Haulie) Reid
The death has occurred of Michael (Haulie) Reid, Kells, Kilkenny, July 25, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Michael (Haulie), sadly missed by his sons Dermot and Noel, daughter Paula, their mother Carmel, daughters-in-law Anne and Mary, grandchildren Tom, Eoin, Gemma and Ben, nephews, nieces and in a special way his niece Catherina, extended family, neighbours and friends.
In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 28, at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Cross, Kells. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoganny Cemetery.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.