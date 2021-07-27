Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1542015885933

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Edward (Neddy) Byrne

The death has occurred of Edward (Neddy) Byrne, Ballinvalley, Clifden, Kilkenny, peacefully at his home, July 25. Beloved brother of Bridgid and the late Richard. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Bridie, nephews Tony, Eamonn, Richie and Jamie, nieces Ann Marie, Jean and Veronica, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.
 
Requiem Mass at Church of the Assumption Gowran at noon on Wednesday, July 28. Burial afterwards at Paulstown New Cemetery. Due to Government advice a private funeral for family and friends will take place. Requiem mass can be viewed live on Gowran Parish Facebook Page.

Michael (Haulie) Reid

The death has occurred of Michael (Haulie) Reid, Kells, Kilkenny, July 25, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, Michael (Haulie), sadly missed by his sons Dermot and Noel, daughter Paula, their mother Carmel, daughters-in-law Anne and Mary, grandchildren Tom, Eoin, Gemma and Ben, nephews, nieces and in a special way his niece Catherina, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 28, at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Cross, Kells. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoganny Cemetery.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie