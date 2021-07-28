Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Bernadette (Ber) Martin (née Dunne)

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ber) Martin (née Dunne), Glountha, Danesfort, Kilkenny and formerly of Church Hill, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 27, at the residence of her daughter Mary Keoghan, Ballycallan. Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick), her brothers Coley and Thomas, sisters Eithne and Annette. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anita Kirwan and Mary Keoghan, son Jimmy, sons-in-law Brendan Kirwan and Frank Keoghan, grandchildren Jack and Grace, Richard, Eimear and Stephen, James, sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Bernadette’s Funeral will take place privately (For 50 mourners only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Bernadette by being present, socially distanced, on Thursday morning, July 29, en route from her daughter, Mary’s residence, to St Michael’s Church, Danesfort, (Via Church Hill) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Please use the following link to make a donation; https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Henry John Mason (Harry) Armitage



The death has occurred of Henry John Mason (Harry) Armitage of Garringreen, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Dowrath, Ballycallan, Co Kilkenny, on Sunday, July 25, peacefully, in the tender loving care of his family and the wonderful staff of St Mary's Ward, St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Harry will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, his daughters and sons, Rebecca, Florence, Susan, John, James, Eleanor, Sophie, Etta, Adeline, Alice and Valerie. Also sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved so very much. Sister-in-law, Susan, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, arriving at Mothel Church,Coolcullen, for 8pm on Monday, July 26 with Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 27 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Mary's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Mothel Church Eircode, R93W253