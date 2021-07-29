Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 29, 2021

Mary Brophy (née Coady)

The death has occurred of Mary Brophy (née Coady), Ballygooney, Geataban, Kilkenny. Formerly of Clinstown, Conahy, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at her residence, in her 100th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and her son Michael and her brothers Bill, Stephen, Nicky, Tony, Jimmy and her sisters Alice, Peg and Lena. Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine, Mary and Bernie, her son-in-law Tommy (Thornton), her grandchildren Michelle and Laura and her great-grandchildren Gary and Mark, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and good neighbours.

Mary will be reposing at her residence, under current Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks. A private funeral Mass (max 50 people) will take place in St Munchin's Church, Geataban, on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all Mary's carers, both current and previous for their exceptional care of Mary over the past number of years. You may view the Mass at the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Kathleen Fogarty (née Drennan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fogarty (née Drennan). Clonealy, Drombane, Tipperary / Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Formerly Gorrue, Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Dan and sister of the late Margaret, Bernie and John who died in infancy. Loving mother of Patrick, Marie, Brid and Michael. Adored by her grandchildren Danny, Michelle, Kate, Sinead, Eoin, Emma and Jack. Sadly missed and deeply loved by her family, grandchildren, sisters Mary and Bridget, brother Michael, sons in law Michael and John, daughters in law Sinead and Michelle, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wonderful circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence for family and close friends on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Her remains will arrive at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour Rossmore on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery, Drombane. Kathleen's funeral mass can be viewed on the link http://churchcamlive.ie/Rossmore. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and face mask wearing.

Peter Meegan

The death has occurred of Peter Meegan, Cloghabrody Heights, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Peter died peacefully on Tuesday, July 27 in the loving care of his family and the wonderful staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Peter is deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Jaclyn, sons Alan and Kevin, daughter-in-law Aimee, grandson Charlie, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE Covid Guidelines, there will be a private funeral for family and close friends. Requiem Mass for Peter will take place on Friday, July 30 at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown (Maximum of 50 people in the church) followed by interment in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. To view Peter’s Requiem Mass click here.

David Nissen

The death has occurred of David Nissen, Noreview Crescent, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of South Africa, peacefully, at his residence. Sadly missed by family and friends and his friends in the music community. A service for David will be held at 13.30pm on Friday, July 30 in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin and can be viewed online: Garden Chapel https://vimeo.com/event/139693