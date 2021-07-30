Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 30, 2021

Theresa Murray (née Higgins)

The death has occurred of Theresa Murray (née Higgins), Ballybought Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, July 29, peacefully, at her home, in the loving care of her family, Theresa, pre-deceased by her daughter Kathleen and great granddaughter Lauren, beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Peter, Annette and Thomas, sadly missed by her husband and family, brother Johnny, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Noreen, grandchildren Linda, Paul, Richard, Stephen, Angela, Daniel, Jessica, Darren, Ciara and Nicola, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Theresa will be celebrated on Saturday morning, July 31, at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Theresa by being present, socially distanced, on Saturday morning, en route from her residence to the church. House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Danny Walsh

The death has occurred of Danny Walsh, Old School Crescent, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. July 29. Old School Crescent, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Finchley, London. Son of the late Ted and Mary. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, brothers Michael and Seamie. Danny will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Michael and Martin, daughters Anne and Margie, brothers Eamon and Tom, sisters Annie, Mary, Margie, Breda, and Catherine, sons-in-law Tony & Paul, daughters-in-law Claire and Jenny, beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe for Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 31 at noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (maximum of 50 people allowed in church). Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: www.cloghparish.ie. The family are encouraging mourners to wear pink in Danny's memory. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this very difficult time.

Mary Brophy (née Coady)

The death has occurred of Mary Brophy (née Coady), Ballygooney, Geataban, Kilkenny. Formerly of Clinstown, Conahy, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at her residence, in her 100th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and her son Michael and her brothers Bill, Stephen, Nicky, Tony, Jimmy and her sisters Alice, Peg and Lena. Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine, Mary and Bernie, her son-in-law Tommy (Thornton), her grandchildren Michelle and Laura and her great-grandchildren Gary and Mark, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and good neighbours.

Mary will be reposing at her residence, under current Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking and the wearing of face masks. A private funeral Mass (max 50 people) will take place in St Munchin's Church, Geataban, on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all Mary's carers, both current and previous for their exceptional care of Mary over the past number of years. You may view the Mass at the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger