Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 2, 2021

Joan Roche (née O'Neill), Curragh Lane, via Mullinavat, Tullogher, Kilkenny.

Joan passed peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of Tim, dearest mother of Bridget, Ann, Tom, James, Timothy and Raymond, Deeply regretted by especially treasured daughter-in-law Catherine, adored grandchildren Timothy, Christina, Denis, Siobhan, Veronica, Eimear, Aoife, Eoin, Michael, Annmarie, Stacey, Bríd, Ava, Isabelle, Finn, and Alby, great-grandchild Rosemarie, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines, a family only funeral will take place for Joan. Funeral to arrive at St Aidan's Church Tullogher for 11am Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 with burial afterwards in Mullinarrigle Cemetery. Passing her residence & Ballyconnaught Cross en route to cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Roche family may do so at the condolence section on RIP.ie

Special word of thanks to Dr John Enright Mullinavat, Dr O'Reilly and staff cardiology team CCU University Hospital, Waterford.

George Culleton, Seven Acres, Cloneen, Tipperary / Templeorum, Kilkenny.

George passed away in the loving care of the staff at South Tipperary Regional Hospital, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his loving daughter Christine.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, daughter; Mary, son; George, daughter-in-law; Lorraine, son-in-law; John, grand-children; Jane, John Paul, Christine, Conor, Mary, Walter, Liam, Georgina, Georgie and Éirinn-Jade, sister; Nelly, brother; Johnny, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass today, Monday, August 2, at 11.30am in St Michael's Church Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in Templeorum, Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny. House private please.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be limited to 50 people and private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Nicola Kirwan, Bradóg Way, Gowran, Kilkenny.

Nicola passed away unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital, predeceased by her mother Ann, to the inexpressible grief of her partner Eugene and their beautiful children Robyn, Erin, Charlie, Paige and Aoife, sadly missed by her loving family, stepchildren Jack and Sarah, father Maurice, sister Tracey, brother Gavin, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

In accordance with current guidelines, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Nicola will be celebrated on Tuesday (August, 3) at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, followed by funeral to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 2.15pm. House private please.

For those unable to attend the Requiem Mass, it will be live streamed on the following link, HERE.

Likewise the Cremation Service may be viewed at the following link, HERE.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Nicola's family may do so on RIP.ie