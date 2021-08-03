Death in Kilkenny, Tuesday, July 3, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Kathleen Carroll (née Giles)
The death has occurred of Kathleen Carroll (née Giles) of Bray, Wicklow, late of Salisbury, England and formerly of Inistioge, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, July 31, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Mourned and missed by her husband Tommy, children Sheila, Marie, Irene, Peter and David, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Annabel, grandchildren Daniel, Martha, Emilia, Ted and Evee Grace, sisters Bernice, Pauline and Nancy and by her extended family and friends in Ireland and England. Funeral arrangements later.
Edward (Ned) Doherty
The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Doherty, Forristalstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny. August 1, Ned, predeceased by parents James and Margaret, sisters Kitty and Stella and infant brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Bridget, brother Paddy, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. In accordance with current guidelines, Ned's funeral will be for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral to arrive at St James' Church, Glenmore, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, August 4, (passing the Pink Rock and Ned's residence in Forristalstown en route to Glenmore, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
A family rosary will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 3, in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie.
