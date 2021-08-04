Search our Archive

Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 4, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Martin Hanlon

The death has occurred of Martin Hanlon, Ballasalla, Johnswell, Kilkenny, (peacefully) at St Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his father Jim, mother Patricia, brother James, sisters Mairead and Laura, partner Catherine and son Nathan, stepsons Christopher and Justin. Brothers-in-law James Hickey and Sean Delaney, sister-in-law Marie Hanlon, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins. Goddaughters Nicole, Aoife and Sandra. Relatives, neighbours and friends. In keeping with Government/HSE guidlines regarding public gatherings (max 50) people in the church. A private Funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated for Martin on Friday at (noon) in the Church of St John the Baptist Johnswell, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Clive James O'Carroll

The death has occurred of Clive James O'Carroll (formerly of Johns Quay, Kilkenny and Sete, France) August, at his sister Anne-Marie's home in Castlewarren, Clive James, predeceased by his mother Eileen, sadly missed by all his family and friends. In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Requiem Mass for Clive will be celebrated on Saturday morning, August 7, at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people), with interment afterwards in Gowran Cemetery House private please. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at the following link https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ 

